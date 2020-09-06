Spotting a swarm of bees may cause a fright for some, but Christopher Rosario, president of the Guam Beekeepers Association. said there is no reason to be afraid.

He said swarms of bees are not typically aggressive, in fact a swarm of bees is more likely to be docile.

“They are in the most calm and perhaps most vulnerable state because people can walk up to them and spray them," he said.

Which is exactly what Rosario recommends residents don’t do if they spot a swarm.

Instead, he asks they call the Guam Beekeepers Association so the bees can be collected safety.

“It’s basically a rescue. We are rescuing these bees from being sprayed or potentially predated on by the greater banded hornet because the hornets will come after the bees as well," Rosario said. "It is not good to kill the bees. We need them for a healthier ecosystem."

Bee swarm sightings have increased in recent weeks, Rosario said, and in the past month they have had about eight reported honeybee swarm sightings.

In other parts of the world honeybees typically swarm in the spring but on Guam they swarm year-round, he said.

“Based on the trends, swarming can occur any time of the year on Guam partly due to a high nectar flow or a very low nectar flow. When it rains the nectar gets flushed out of the trees and therefore there is not enough nectar in the environment for the bees to get for honey production,” he said.

Rosario said bees swarm when a hive gets overcrowded.

Honey is produced year-round but if there are too many bees in the beehive they are going to split so half of the colony swarms off,” he said.

The queen bee takes off with the swarm to find a cavity to build a hive and a new queen is found in the population that stays behind, according to Rosario.

“During this process when they swarm out of the hive the worker bees fill themselves up with nectar so they become engorged with honey,” he said.

If the swarm is reachable, Rosario or another beekeeper can come and collect them, then transfer them to a bee box.

“And in about a year after you catch a swarm you can actually start harvesting honey out of the colony,” he said.

To report a honey bee swarm contact the Guam Beekeepers Association at 487-1640.