Beekeepers Association helps ensure no stings for new school year

A team from the Guam Beekeepers Association lent a hand to Inarajan Middle School and the Guam Department of Education by removing a large paper wasp hornet’s nest.

The nest was situated in a tree right in front of the school, posing a potential danger to students.

“You don’t want them around kids, that’s why we’re here to remove them,” said association member Grant Hodgins.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Hodgins and team member Dennis Larsen assessed the situation Monday and came back Tuesday afternoon to finish the job. The nest was approximately 18 inches across and about 20 feet high.

With the help of a boom truck from the Guam Power Authority, Hodgins and Larsen planned to burn the wasps and their nest.

“The truck will come here, lift two of us up and we’re going to use these torches and light ‘em up,” Hodgins explained.

Larsen noted the paper wasps are fairly common and said the association has responded to a couple dozen calls for removal this year alone.

These are a different species of wasp from the greater banded hornets, which pose a threat to bees on island as a natural predator.

Larsen said he lost three honeybee hives to the banded hornets last year.

If residents have an issue with bees, they can call the association to come out and assess the situation.

If they are greater banded hornets, association members will remove them. If there is an issue with bees, the association will remove and rescue the bees and place them in a hive, the members said.