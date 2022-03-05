Sandy Roldan, 71, showed both patience and excitement while she waited in line for the doors of ROSS Dress for Less to open Friday morning at Agana Shopping Center.

"I've been waiting for this since last year," Roldan, who lives close by in Agana Heights, said after having her personal grand tour of Guam's latest retail outlet.

This is the third ROSS to open in Guam. The first one opened at Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning and the other, at the Micronesia Mall in Dededo.

Amid soaring prices of gas and other commodities, residents came out in full force to check out the latest major store to open in Guam in two years since the COVID-19 pandemic reached the island.

Roldan said besides the excitement of being among the first to see the new store, she was glad to find just the perfect wall clock that she wasn't able to locate at other stores.

"It's almost the same, but it's just more spacious here, and more organized," Roldan said of the latest store, compared to the first two ROSS stores she has been frequenting for years.

Dheor Aky, 38, and his wife, Ensa Aky, drove all the way from Yigo to Hagåtña to find some good deals, and they came out of the store happy.

"We wanted to check it out because it's a new store," the husband said, adding that he thinks this outlet has a greater selection of men's clothes, so they bought some items.

Within minutes of the store's opening, shoppers were able to fill their shopping carts with household items.

Adding to the festive opening day mood were the DJ music and the white and blue balloons to greet customers.

Anthony Damian Quenga, 65, said he went to ROSS at Micronesia Mall Friday morning and was asked by a manager there whether he's already checked out the latest store.

That's when he remembered about the grand opening, so he immediately put the items he had picked back on the shelves and drove to Agana Shopping Center.

He got there just in time for the 9 a.m. opening. Because he was pushed toward the front, he ended up being the third person to go in, he said.

"It’s wide open. You could actually see things from a distance. You could see everything. That's what I like about it," he said.

Quenga shops at the first two ROSS stores "practically every day," he said. Now, he and his wife, Eva, have another outlet to check out to buy gifts for their granddaughter Kyrah Veh, age 3.

"She's my pride and joy," Quenga told The Guam Daily Post, proudly showing the Minnie Mouse toy he bought for his granddaughter.

While this is the closest ROSS to his home in Mangilao, Quenga said, he will still visit the other two outlets, especially after he made friends with one of the managers there, Peter Diaz.

"I just want to say to everybody, come to ROSS. It’s the boss," he said, while giving the thumbs up.

Shopping was a family affair for Bree Artero, 25, who came to the store with her daughter in a stroller, along with her brother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Together, they picked out some household items.

"It's bigger, more spacious, more organized," Artero said as the group checked out of the store.

The Hagåtña ROSS takes up 22,500 square feet of floor space at the former Pay-Less Supermarket location.

There was a steady flow of people coming in and out of the store within an hour of its opening.