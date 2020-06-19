Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has signed an executive order to establish a Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center annex at the prison compound in Mangilao.

Executive Order 2020-21 requires that the GBHWC and Department of Corrections establish a satellite operation of Behavioral Health within DOC facilities to be equipped with necessary personnel and resources to support programs to address mental health, and alcohol and drug concerns of inmates and detainees.

“The ideal community should be a community without the need for a prison. The reality is there is a need. Many of these individuals have mental health and substance abuse challenges. We need a holistic approach to rehabilitation," the governor said.

“We know that there are many in our prison who are diagnosed with mental health and substance abuse conditions. The sooner we treat them and guide them through recovery and corrections programming, the lower the recidivism will be,” added Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio.

GBHWC will be guided by Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities standards for criminal justice programs and National Commission on Correctional Health Care Standards of Mental Health Services in Correctional Facilities.