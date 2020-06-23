Behavioral Health discusses COVID-19 calls at hearing

More people have been calling the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center crisis hotline during the public health emergency, peaking as the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and restrictions were announced.

Calls began with about 23 per week, but at their peak escalated to about that many per day, Director Theresa Arriola told senators during a budget hearing on Monday. The topics ranged from callers needing someone to speak with, to medication issues, suicide ideation and increased anxiety about COVID-19, Arriola said.

From March 15 to April 25, the Behavioral Health crisis hotline fielded 1,150 calls. As of June 17, the hotline served 222 clients on COVID-19-related matters.

Arriola presented this information plus additional operational data and reports to lawmakers during the hearing. Several agencies have already proceeded with their budget hearings and several more are scheduled to do so this week, as GovGuam nears the end of fiscal year 2020.

Behavioral Health is seeking about $24 million from local funding, the vast majority coming out of the Healthy Futures Fund. Another $7.5 million in federal grants would award the agency a total budget of about $32 million.

Those grants include $500,000 in emergency funding to address mental health and substance abuse during COVID-19, and $1.3 million as start-up funding for the inpatient detox unit.

In need of counselors

Arriola targeted last year as the initial opening date for the detox unit, but it has been delayed continuously for several reasons – COVID-19 being the latest. Behavioral Health was working toward opening in early May before the pandemic struck Guam in March. This slowed recruitment "big time," Arriola said.

The anticipated opening is now early fiscal 2021, which begins in October 2020.

The unit is very much needed, Arriola added, as are substance abuse counselors.

"The gap is truly ... the need for more substance abuse counselors," Arriola said. "I can't stress that enough."

Three years ago, Guam needed 72 counselors but had just 24, she added. Through partnerships with the Pacific Behavioral Health Coordinating Council and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Behavioral Health is looking at developing a core training program to build capacity.

But there needs to be more excitement about becoming involved with substance abuse treatment, she added. There is a shortage of substance abuse treatment specialists in general nationwide – not just counselors.

On Guam, it isn't unusual for someone to work for the government full-time and also perform part-time work as a counselor with one of the nonprofits on island, because of the shortage, Arriola said.

"How do we spur that excitement in our young kids to get in this arena?" she added.