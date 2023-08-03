Behavioral Health marks 1-year anniversary of the launch of 988

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center commemorated the one-year anniversary of the launch of 988, the national mental health crisis lifeline, as part of the center's ongoing commitment to serving the community and promoting mental well-being.

Since its inception, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has been instrumental in providing crucial support and resources to individuals in need throughout the island, according to a news release from the agency.

July 16 marked a year since the country transitioned to 988 as the easy-to-remember number to connect with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

In the release, Behavioral Health acknowledged the significant impact of 988, which it said has revolutionized access to mental health services by providing a three-digit number for individuals in crisis to reach out for assistance.

Guam residents gained a more streamlined, efficient and compassionate approach to mental health support, the agency stated.

According to Behavioral Health, over the past year, in collaboration with its team of mental health professionals, officials witnessed the positive impact of 988 on the local community.

Data show an increase of about 2,000 in overall calls, texts and chats from the year prior. An answer rate of 94% has been maintained. More people are getting connected to care than ever before, the agency stated.

"In the longer term, the goal is to build a robust crisis response system across the island that links callers to culturally competent community-based providers who can deliver a full range of crisis care services, if needed, like mobile crisis teams or stabilization services. However, oftentimes the call/text/chat to 988 itself will be the only intervention someone in crisis will need," Behavioral Health Director Theresa Arriola said in the release.

The lifeline has proven to be a vital resource for individuals experiencing mental health crises by offering immediate intervention, emotional support and appropriate referrals to ensure individuals receive the care they need, the release stated.

"The launch of the 988 lifeline has been a transformative milestone for our community. It has allowed us to extend our reach and assist those struggling with mental health challenges. We are incredibly grateful for (Behavioral Health) and its heart workers as they serve our island and continue working towards a healthier, more resilient Guam," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated in the release.

The 988 lifeline operates with confidentiality to help individuals feel safe and supported when seeking assistance. The lifeline's trained professionals offer non-judgmental listening, crisis de-escalation and appropriate resource referrals tailored to each caller's specific needs, according to the release.

Behavioral Health stated it remains committed to fostering mental health awareness, providing accessible resources and continuing to empower individuals to lead healthy, fulfilling lives.