The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center cut the ribbon on a project six years in the making Tuesday, officially reopening the doors to the agency's intense detoxification unit.

Opening the unit was one of the initial mandates tasked to GBHWC Director Theresa Arriola when she came to lead the agency in 2019, but plans went as far back as 2015, during the prior administration.

It had been over a decade since the detox unit was active. It was shut down after sustaining damage from Typhoon Pongsona in 2002.

The unit is meant to provide medically monitored treatment to individuals suffering from alcohol and substance use withdrawal.

"It's a sorely needed program right now. We have several people waiting in line who are just trying to hold it together until we can get this unit open," said Athena Duenas, the program supervisor at New Beginnings, the drug and alcohol treatment branch at Behavioral Health.

Individuals wanting to be part of the detox program will have to go through Behavioral Health's intake and registration, and then be assessed by a counselor to determine if they are suitable for the program. They will also need to be cleared for COVID-19 at the Guam Memorial Hospital.

The detox unit has a full capacity of 16 beds, but for now, four beds are available. Arriola said the first patients will arrive the week of July 6.

GBHWC will be adding to its capacity four beds at a time as it completes training for its staff and finishes onboarding a nurse practitioner certified in Suboxone, medication used to treat symptoms of opiate addiction and withdrawal. Behavioral Health is also onboarding a medical doctor.

Other staff include psychiatrists who will assist the unit, counselors, psychiatric technicians and social workers.

"We're hoping to have in all the beds in two months," Arriola said.