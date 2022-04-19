Behavioral Health 'will continue to cooperate' as the investigation on campaign ticket sale could proceed

Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Director Theresa Arriola said her agency has fully cooperated with the Civil Service Commission on a Mini-Hatch complaint lodged by a former employee and "will continue to cooperate as the investigation goes forward."

Nicole Chargualaf, a former technical assistance and data coordinator at GBHWC, submitted the complaint to the CSC, requesting an investigation after her employment was allegedly threatened for refusing to pay for a campaign ticket for the governor and lieutenant governor.

Chargualaf alleged that on Feb. 23, she received a campaign ticket at work from a human resources representative that contained a $25 King's Restaurant ticket for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio's campaign. A "messenger" allegedly spoke to her after she asked not to participate, and reportedly told her that if she did not pay, she would not have a job anymore.

"Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center was made aware of this complaint through a notice from (CSC) by a former employee several weeks ago. While the case was being reviewed by CSC, it was not appropriate to publicly comment concerning the fact a complaint was filed or on the nature of the complaint itself," Arriola stated over the weekend.

"The rights of employees under the Mini-Hatch Act are important and must be protected by everyone. Protecting the political rights of our employees during this political campaign year is and will continue to be a priority for the management of GBHWC. A copy of the Mini-Hatch Act will be provided to each employee of the department to raise the awareness of every one of their right to participate in the political process as well as the protections provided to all employees of the Government Guam from being compelled to participate," Arriola added.

CSC staff recommended proceeding with an investigation into Chargualaf's complaint. The commission is set to meet today on the matter.

The "Mini-Hatch" act governs political activities for government of Guam employees. It outlines a number of permitted activities, as well as prohibited ones, including soliciting or collecting contributions for a political party, partisan political organization or candidate.

There are exceptions to the definition of "employee" under the law, such as those holding elected office. But whether or not someone is considered an employee, no person can solicit, receive a contribution, or distribute literature for any political purpose "in any room or building occupied in the discharge of official duties by any person employed by" GovGuam. Violating this section of law is a misdemeanor.

Chargualaf reportedly submitted her resignation shortly after the February incident and Arriola's response confirms she is no longer with the agency.

The Guam Daily Post requested comment on the Mini-Hatch complaint Friday, but was informed Saturday that Arriola had been on leave that day.