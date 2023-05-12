The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center was presented the 2023 Hustisia Award on Tuesday afternoon.

Every year during the celebration of Law Month, the Judiciary of Guam recognizes an individual, organization or agency for efforts in helping the island promote the rule of law and making the island a better place.

Behavioral Health was recognized for its work in "strengthening the mental health" of the people of Guam, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said at a ceremony held at the Guam Judicial Center in Hagåtña.

"I applaud the work under the leadership of (Behavioral Health and Wellness Center Director Therese Arriola) that the hardworking people have done to provide the public services that we need to get mental health wellness," the governor said, also highlighting Arriola's accomplishment in creating a detox withdrawal unit for recovering addicts.

Supreme Court of Guam Chief Justice Robert Torres thanked Behavioral Health for its work for the island, especially in its collaboration with the justice system in fighting the stigma of mental health.

"For nearly half a century, our courts have played a central role in this fight and our courts could not have achieved the progress we have without (Behavioral Health)," Torres said. "Their work in treating adults and juvenile offenders for substance abuse and mental health treatment is essential to the court's commitment to the reintegration of these individuals into responsible, law-abiding citizens."

Arriola and Behavioral Health representatives accepted the award.

"On behalf of the 289 dedicated employees of (Behavioral Health), I humbly accept this award on their behalf on this May Mental Health Month, this May Law Month, and look forward to a stronger partnership that strives each day to serve with compassion and equity," Arriola said.