The man accused of decapitating Andrew Castro with a knife in Sånta Rita-Sumai last year was granted his request to have a second psychiatrist to assist with his defense during his trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Donovan Allen Chargualaf Ornellas, 41, appeared before Judge Alberto Tolentino on Friday.

Trial has been scheduled for Aug. 16.

Ornellas has since been appointed attorneys William Pole and Terence Timblin to represent him at trial.

Ornellas was emotional during the hearing, asking the court to appoint him a new attorney, telling the court that Timblin hasn’t been available to meet with him to discuss his case.

Tolentino told Ornellas to give his court-appointed attorneys the opportunity to defend him in the case.

Ornellas faces murder charges after being accused in the killing of Castro.

'Intentional act'

Last year, at a bail hearing, Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown told the court this was the first time he’d seen a case like this on Guam, calling it egregious.

“The victim was stuck in a wheelchair when the defendant removed his head,” Brown said at the time. “It wasn’t done on accident. It was an intentional act.”

Ornellas allegedly told police he had used crystal methamphetamine while at the victim's apartment and admitted that he felt compelled to kill Castro, saying Castro had placed his family in danger.

“I had removed his head from his body. … I used the knife that was given to me. … I placed the head into a black plastic bag,” Ornellas wrote in his confession to police, court documents state.

Investigators found the victim’s head in a burned car in a jungle area in Dededo, court documents state.