Murder suspect Donovan Ornellas will undergo a second forensic evaluation to determine if he is competent to go to trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Judge Alberto Tolentino granted his request on Wednesday.

Dr. Juan Rapadas, an expert clinical psychologist, performed the first evaluation and ruled that Ornellas was fit to stand trial. He stated that Ornellas “did not lack substantial capacity to know or understand what he was doing, to know or understand that his conduct was wrongful, or to control his actions, or to the extent which, as a consequence of mental illness, disease, or defect, the defendant did not have a state of mind relevant to the issues in the trial of action.”

The defense objected and asked for a second opinion, which the court granted.

Ornellas had pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness, disease, or defect.

He stands accused of allegedly beheading Andrew Castro with a knife in Santa Rita and then leaving Castro's head in an abandoned vehicle in Dededo last year.

He faces charges of murder as a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.