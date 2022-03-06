BeHeartfelt is asking Guamanians on island and across the nation to donate a pair of socks to a child in need.

“I know that the need is great. When we go out into the community to serve the children that are experiencing homelessness or really struggling, one of the first things you see is that a lot of them are running around barefoot,” said Lori Marsh Marble, BeHeartfelt CEO and president.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Those that weren’t barefoot were wearing a pair of slippers. But, you can’t wear flip-flops to school.

“They need to be able to have a pair of closed-toed shoes to go to school, to play on the playground and to do recess and gym or to play a sport,” Marble said.

BeHeartfelt has hosted annual shoe drives for youth, but, this time they are hosting a sock drive.

She said a pair of socks adds to the “longevity of your shoes.” It also promotes foot hygiene and helps cover up little feet when it’s cold.

“If you're talking about a child that’s homeless and they're living in a shack or an abandoned building. Ultimately, that means that they don't have weather protection and when we have lots of rain, I always think about the fact that their feet are exposed,” Marble said. “They're exposed to the elements, they're exposed to the night and all the critters that come with that. But, then I also think like just having a pair of comfortable socks to go with your shoes. It's also something that protects you.”

Guam and beyond

BeHeartfelt is a local nonprofit organization, but they have taken their mission to the world.

Marble is a Guam daughter who lives in Kansas City and although she is thousands of miles away, she has continued to give back to the Guam community.

BeHeartfelt's Sock Drive runs through March. They’re asking the island’s people to come together and donate, no matter where they are in the world.

“I'm trying to always put it out on Facebook too, because there are Guamanian’s throughout the United States. And I'm trying to say like, ‘hey, let's all rally together,’ let's support one another in these different ways. We can do it,” Marble said.

On the Kansas front, Marble has placed a donation box outside her door.

“I have a box out of my front door, and people will come by and drop off, and then I will package those up and I will bring them out with me and then I'll be out on Guam for a duration of time with my family,” Marsh said.

Marble will be on island in a few weeks to conduct the mission work.

On the local front, the Department of Defense Education Activity, DoDEA has joined the effort.

During National Read a Book Week and in honor of Dr. Suess’ 117th birthday, Andersen Elementary School teachers, who got festive with crazy socks and Dr. Suess’ Fox in Socks, collected socks for youths in need.

BeHeartfelt is accepting donations of socks for all compulsory age students, some of whom are wearing adult-sized socks and shoes.

The socks collected this month will go to children who are in immediate need through their respective school counselors. Then, in the fall BeHeartfelt will be providing at least 400 youth in need with shoes and a few pairs of socks to start the new school year.

Last year, 900 shoes were collected for youth.

This month, sock donations can be dropped off every Wednesday evening from 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church in Upper Tumon. Monetary donations are also accepted on BeHeartfelt’s website.