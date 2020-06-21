Fatherhood has become a way of life for Joshua Taylor.

From the moment he and his wife, Bethany, moved to Guam in the early 2000s so he could be a schoolteacher, to the day the couple had their own daughter and eventually became foster parents.

“I’m currently the fourth- to eighth-grade principal at Harvest Christian Academy,” said Taylor. “The reason I went into education and why God called me into it is for the students.”

The interaction with the youth at the school over the years made for a somewhat smooth transition when he became a birth father.

“Having the opportunity to build that relationship while they were very moldable, and then watching them go through their junior high career and high school and graduate and now college. And now having some of them actually working for me as teacher and me being their principal is pretty awesome,” he said.

The Taylors invited The Guam Daily Post to their Toto home to share their story this Father’s Day. The family last spoke with the Post via The Scoop in 2017, when they were featured as foster family heroes.

Now, Joshua is in the spotlight just for being a dad.

He recalled the day his daughter, Annabel, was born in 2005.

“Being a dad, for all the dads out there, you know there is pretty much nothing that prepares you for it,” he said. “I remember when my daughter was born, it was that moment of, 'Oh man!' I realized that God made me a teacher, but it didn’t take me long to realize that God made my wife to be a mom.”

It was a joyous moment that also included some heartache.

“An hour and a half after Annabel was born, my wife was bleeding out and getting ready to die. I was in there when they brought the crash cart in and I’m thinking all she’s wanted to be her entire life is a mom and now I am going to be a single dad and I have no idea what to do,” he said. “God was very gracious in sustaining her. She had 16 blood transfusions, some emergency surgery. It was two days after when doctors told us we weren’t going to be able to have anymore children.”

His focus then became all about raising their little girl.

“After a year and a half, I realized that my wife had the capacity to be a mom not just to one child, but to a lot,” he said.

The Taylors became foster parents in 2009.

Devin was their first foster child.

“Right away we were tested because the very first child we were going to have was special needs. He had traumatic brain injury, shaken baby syndrome – not the perfect baby we were expecting to have. So God tested our motives right there at the very beginning,” he said.

Devin, who previously had a blank space on his birth certificate under the father section, is now their adopted son.

“Just the coolest thing to have the opportunity to take someone who didn’t have a dad and now to be able to be his dad. He’s my son.”

Over the years, Josh has been a father to dozens more foster children.

“We kind of intentionally stopped counting because we don’t want it to be a badge of 'this is how many kids we’ve taken care of.' We care about the children themselves.”

Today, he gets to celebrate Father’s Day with seven children.

“Being a foster parent or an adoptive parent is exactly what Christ did for us. It’s the taking someone who had rejected him but says I’m still here for you and I’ll still take care of you,” he said, as he credits the support he’s received from his church community.

“As a dad, I want to protect them, I want to provide for them. Then with the young boys we have now, I want them to become young men, I want them to become responsible, I want to them to work hard and treat family appropriately. I just want them to be men of God. To take them from where they are to where they need to be, it’s hard,” he said. “But then I was like, that’s exactly what my dad did for me.”

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, call Child Protective Services at 475-2672 or 475-2653.