Jurors in the trial for John Richard Bordallo Bell went into deliberations Thursday.

Bell, a former attorney, was on trial this week on charges of terrorizing, felonious restraint and misdemeanor assault in connection to an incident on July 31, 2021, involving employees of his law office.

On Thursday in the Superior Court of Guam, prosecutor Basil O'Mallan and Bell's defense counsel, William Gavras, delivered their closing arguments to the jury.

O'Mallan, who spoke first, as it is the burden of the prosecution to prove Bell committed the alleged crimes beyond a reasonable doubt, started by discussing the elements of each allegation. He also explained the jury could return a verdict for a lesser included charge of felonious restraint.

He then rehashed the evidence presented at trial, which alleged Bell called his four female employees to his office on a Saturday morning, and when they had all arrived he told them to sit down.

"They're all forced to sit in very close proximity to each other, and he starts his yelling and his threats," said O'Mallan, who specified the threats included "bashing" the women's heads and "chopping" off their hands.

O'Mallan then referred to the women's testimony at trial, which detailed they were not allowed to leave or use their phones, before O'Mallan concluded the testimony was "straightforward" enough to convict Bell of the charges.

'A normal day'

In response to O'Mallan's arguments, Gavras defended Bell by explaining to the jury that, for the most part, the day in question was not unusual, considering the victims testified Bell would often criticize and interrogate them, along with being paranoid.

Gavras argued the day was "a normal day" for Bell's employees until he started acting criminally and "essentially traumatizing" the women.

The defense further stated the trauma would normally mean the women would remember it clearly, but noted discrepancies in the women's testimony.

Among the discrepancies, Gavras argued, were details about how one of the women said Bell would cut off the women's hands one time, while another said Bell said it 10 times. Gavras said their testimony was "not adding up."

After the closing arguments, the jurors were given instructions to follow during their deliberations before starting the process to determine Bell's guilt or innocence.