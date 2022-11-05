An attorney charged with holding at least four women hostage was put back in jail for admitting to smoking meth.

John Richard Bordallo Bell was committed to the Department of Corrections last week after breaking conditions of his pretrial release.

Bell was charged in August 2021 with three counts of terrorizing and three counts of felonious restraint as third-degree felonies; and three counts of assault as misdemeanors after he allegedly held at least four women hostage at his law office in Tamuning, court documents state.

After being charged, Bell was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond and was placed on house arrest, but was seen in public shortly after, allegedly harassed the reported victims on social media and tested positive for methamphetamine, Post files state.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He was then placed in jail, but was released earlier this year.

However, on Oct. 28, the Adult Probation Office discovered the attorney tested positive for methamphetamine.

In a written statement submitted to the probation office, Bell said, "I smoked a small amount of meth yesterday afternoon, 10/27/22."

He was reconfined after breaking the conditions of his release.