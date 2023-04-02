An ex-attorney charged with terrorizing and felonious restraint received a plea offer from the prosecution.

John Richard Bordallo Bell, for the third time in March, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon regarding negotiations for his August 2021 charges.

Bell was charged with three counts each of terrorizing and felonious restraint as third-degree felonies and three counts of assault as misdemeanors after he allegedly held at least four women hostage at his law office in Tamuning, court documents state.

In previous hearings, there was nothing certain in terms of how Bell's case would be resolved, whether through trial or taking a plea deal, but at last week's hearing, Bell's attorney, William Gavras, stated he received an offer from the Office of the Attorney General.

“I received that offer (March 27),” said Gavras, explaining that he did not have a chance yet to go through it with Bell.

Gavras added he intended to meet with Bell at the Department of Corrections on March 28 after the hearing.

In addition to news of the plea offer, Gavras asked about moving Bell to Post 7 of DOC, or the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center annex, explaining his client was supposed to be placed there as a result of an order issued by Cenzon. Gavras, however, believed that since Bell was released and confined again, the prison interpreted the order to still not have applied.

Cenzon, in response, said she could issue another order for Bell to go through the intake process to see if he is still eligible for GBHWC's services.

Cenzon then said Bell himself could request to undergo the assessment.

Cenzon also decided to set dates for trial and additional hearings to give Gavras more time to discuss with Bell and give notice to the court at a later time what they decide to do. Cenzon, however, added if Gavras and Bell felt they needed to come back sooner than scheduled, they will have that opportunity.