An ex-attorney charged with terrorizing and felonious restraint will go to trial this month.

On May 30, John Richard Bordallo Bell is set to stand trial for charges from August 2021, Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon said in a Tuesday morning hearing.

Bell faces three counts each of terrorizing and felonious restraint as third-degree felonies, and three counts of assault as misdemeanors after he allegedly held at least four women hostage at his law office in Tamuning, court documents state.

Bell appeared in court several times in March this year and his attorney, William Gavras, stated he had received a plea offer and still needed to review it with Bell, according to Post files.

In the hearing, however, neither Gavras nor the prosecutor, Basil O'Mallan, explained what occurred in negotiations that led to the trial moving forward.

Cenzon did reveal all the witness and exhibit lists have been submitted by both parties.

She also ensured the ex-attorney's trial will go forward after O'Mallan stated one of the alleged victims in the case will be arriving on island to be present.

O'Mallan added he expects the trial to last about a week, which led Cenzon to say she will make time in her schedule and plan accordingly for the May 30 trial date.

Medical concern

Before the hearing concluded, Bell stated he has been unable to receive treatment for two torn ligaments in his right knee for a little more than a year since being confined at the Department of Corrections.

Bell asked Cenzon if he could be seen by his own doctor at his own expense.

“Especially because I might be incarcerated for quite some time … and over 14 months my knee has not gotten any better,” said Bell. He explained a previous motion filed addressed the concern and included medical documents as proof.

Cenzon suggested filing another motion that specifically addresses the concern.

Bell remains confined. Initially, after being charged, he was released and placed on house arrest. However, he was confined again for violating his conditions of release six times.