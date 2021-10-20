Bell, Rapadas could be test cases for new disciplinary rules

Formal complaints are not required in order for local attorneys to become the subjects of misconduct investigations.

The flexibility to begin inquiries is allowed under new comprehensive rules for disciplinary proceedings adopted by the Supreme Court of Guam in March.

According to those rules, the judiciary will receive, vet, adjudicate and report on alleged misconduct of lawyers through a “system” made up of a commission, committee, and panel and legal counsel.

Two recent but separate issues involving two Guam attorneys raise questions about their conduct. One attorney has been charged with an alleged assault and has admitted to meth use. The other continued his role as a criminal defense attorney for a high-profile corruption case in federal court while being a local prosecutor.

A five-member Commission on Lawyer Regulation is responsible for overseeing the system, including coordinating appointments to investigate and hear allegations. The commission is also charged with public education on the system’s activities.

“The Commission shall inform the public no less than four times a year in a newspaper of general circulation in Guam, and by such other means as the Commission may deem appropriate, of the existence and operation of the lawyer discipline system and the means by which the public may make a complaint against a lawyer,” the rules state.

An additional five-member Investigative Committee handles individual complaints. Members serve four-year terms, with staggered appointments.

The committee authorizes investigations and is empowered to look into matters brought to its members’ attention “from any source,” not just formal complaints. It can also dismiss complaints through an initial screening process, issue private admonishments for minor infractions and direct formal disciplinary proceedings for more serious matters.

Those charges are considered by a seven-member hearing panel, whose members also serve four-year terms on a staggered schedule. Once its hearings into allegations are complete, the group submits findings, conclusions and recommendations on what punishments are warranted to the court.

Acting as a prosecutor in these cases is the system’s regulation counsel. This lawyer, an employee of the judiciary, is charged with receiving formal complaints and advising members of the public about the disciplinary process.

They “determine whether the facts stated in a complaint or other information regarding the conduct of a lawyer provide grounds for further action,” including the involvement of the Office of the Attorney General or the Guam Police Department.

According to the rules, the system has grounds to discipline lawyers who violate or attempt to violate laws or rules regarding their professional conduct – on Guam or another jurisdiction, if “applicable.”

Official findings of misconduct can lead to disbarment, suspension of one’s law license, probation, public reprimand or private admonition.

Guilty verdict triggers review

Local attorney John Richard Bell is facing trial, accused of holding his legal staff hostage and assaulting them. While the case has yet to be put before a jury, Bell has, in court, admitted to using methamphetamine while on release.

If he is found guilty, he could be a test case for the new system to suspend the license of a member of the Guam Bar upon conviction of a “serious crime.”

The term is defined by the judiciary as “any felony or any lesser crime that reflects adversely on the lawyer’s honesty, trustworthiness, or fitness as a lawyer in other respects, or any crime a necessary element of which, as determined by the statutory or common law definition of the crime, involves interference with the administration of justice, false swearing, misrepresentation, fraud, deceit, bribery, extortion, misappropriation, theft, or an attempt, conspiracy, or solicitation of another to commit a ‘serious crime.’”

Bell is facing six felony counts of terrorizing and felonious restraint.

“If the crime is a ‘serious crime,’ the Investigative Committee shall prepare notice regarding interim suspension and forward it to the Court and the respondent with proof of the finding of guilt. Prior to the Court entering any order of interim suspension, the lawyer may assert any jurisdictional deficiency that establishes that the suspension may not properly be ordered, such as that the crime did not constitute a ‘serious crime’ or that the lawyer is not the individual found guilty,” the rules state.

Public disclosure

It’s less clear when or whether the judiciary’s system will become involved with a review into a government prosecutor continuing to act as defense counsel to at least one client.

The Office of the Attorney General did not have an update Monday about its internal look over whether it was proper for Leonardo Rapadas, a former elected AG himself, to conduct legal work outside of his official duties. While publicly paid as a local government prosecutor, Rapadas continued representing businessman Richard Lai, who has pled guilty in a bribery-related wire fraud case in federal court.

Local law only affords government-employed attorneys narrow exceptions to a general rule prohibiting OAG employees from offering legal services beyond their government roles.

The procedures, however, guarantee public disclosure of any official hearing, sanction or dismissal approved by the judiciary’s system.

For instance, unless a protective order is obtained for specific records, all filings made to the hearing panel will be available to the public and media. Some of these documents may be disclosed even before the filing or dismissal of charges if the disciplinary proceeding “is based upon allegations that have become generally known to the public,” according to the rules.

Once a form of punishment is finalized, all notices of public reprimand, suspension, disbarment, reinstatement, and readmission are to be published on the Guam Bar Association’s website and a newspaper of general circulation, as well.

“Disposition of lawyer discipline by the court shall be public in cases of disbarment, suspension, probation, and reprimand. In all cases of public discipline by the Court, the Court shall issue a written opinion or order setting forth its justification for imposing the sanction in that particular case,” the rules state.