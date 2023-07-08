Bell’s lawyer argues for new trial, citing ‘hearsay’ statements made

A former attorney found guilty last month of terrorizing, assault and unlawful restraint wants a new trial.

John Bordallo Bell appeared in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday to argue before Judge Maria Cenzon on a motion for a new trial.

Bell, a former attorney, was found guilty by a jury on June 9 of one count of terrorizing, two counts of misdemeanor assault and unlawful restraint as a misdemeanor for holding several employees hostage at his law office almost two years ago.

According to charging documents, on July 31, 2021, police officers responded to Bell's law office and met with women who accused Bell of holding them hostage, threatening to cut off their hands and bash their heads on a desk and throwing a cellphone across the room when there was an attempt to contact police.

In Bell's trial, one Guam Police Department officer, Susie Santos, testified she responded and interviewed the four women. That's the primary basis for Bell's motion for a new trial, according to Gavras.

Gavras argued that because only two of women at the law office testified at the trial and Santos' testimony consisted of her meetings with all the women, Santos elicited inadmissible hearsay statements. Gavras added the women's statements on the day Santos responded, in particular, were hearsay.

Prosecutor Basil O'Mallan argued the statements should be an exception under the hearsay rule because they were made in "excited utterance," which, according to Guam law, is a statement given under stress of a startling event.

Most of the hearing consisted of parties going back and forth. Cenzon asked Gavras to narrow down the exact statements he argues were hearsay, transcribe them and submit them to her.

Gavras said he would work on submitting transcripts to Cenzon.

Sentencing

On Wednesday, Bell appeared as he was scheduled to be sentenced for his charges. That didn't happen, in part because of the Friday hearing, but also because of an issue regarding whether a report should be used in determining his sentence.

The report, according to the probation officer at the hearing, indicated that Bell, when he was in the military, was arrested for possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. Bell's case in military courts resulted in it being "vacated through a non-judicial punishment which resulted in administrative separation."

Cenzon decided to prioritize the motion for a new trial and tentatively set sentencing for October.