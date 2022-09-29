Bella Wings Aviation, a drone company launched during the pandemic, has opened the Bella Wings Flight Lab, an expansion of its existing business that not only includes drone operations, but now adds drone pilot training and certification. The Flight Lab will also focus on drone technology development and manufacturing.

"We've taken an educational perspective to introduce and train new Part 107 pilots," said Charlie Hermosa, the president of Bella Wings Aviation. The Part 107 license is a certification issued by the Federal Aviation Administration that allows drone pilots to operate a broad spectrum of aerial missions in commercial and government applications. "We have developed a simulator station so that people can attain proficiencies in first person view, or FPV, or just hone their drone operating skills in general."

"The drone industry has developed on a scale from zero to a hundred in the time span of just a couple of years," said Hermosa. "People know us for our high-profile projects, like the drone light shows, but a big aspect of the business model is the construction and engineering side."

Hermosa has a startling vision for communications in the near future.

"I believe phones will be obsolete within the next three to five years," Hermosa predicted. "So we want to jump into the augmented and virtual reality sectors of the market."

Consumer communications, according to Hermosa, will be on the cutting edge of technology. "In the extreme case, in five years, I could be holding the person I'm communicating with as a hologram in the palm of my hand," he said.

"Glasses or goggles will be the next norm with the augmented reality world," said Hermosa.

"The technology has evolved into the goggles," added Stephen Librando, who is the director of virtual inspection construction engineering for Bella Wings Aviation. "When you put on the goggles, you will see a combination of the real visual with digital overlays to create the augmented reality."

"We are trying to create an environment where knowledge and talent come together," said Hermosa. The practical applications of augmented reality, according to Hermosa, will revolutionize the inspection processes in the utilities, infrastructure, aviation and hazmat industries.

A prototype of a BWA drone has already prompted an order.

"We have an order for 17 sets that are made right here on Guam. Most of them will be released to the education system so students can learn the dynamics of not only flying a drone, but what it takes to put it together, from scratch," said Hermosa. "Developing the hardware is step one, and the next step is developing the associated software."

"There's no reason why Guam should not be producing and making drones here, there's no reason why we can't do technology here on Guam," he said. "Drones can change the dynamics of how we do business on a very big scale."