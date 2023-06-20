A video taken by a resident on Babauta Road in Hågat depicts a transformer that appears to be leaking fluid on the ground and surrounding vegetation. He reported the finding to the mayor.

Hågat resident Patrick Pirando told The Guam Daily Post on Saturday it had been a week since he made the report to the mayor, but no action had been taken to clean it up.

He said he reported the incident to the mayor under the impression the mayor “should have a faster channel” in getting the situation addressed.

Hågat Mayor Kevin Susuico told the Post he reported the concern to Guam Homeland Security response activity coordinators.

Guam Power Authority General Manager John Benavente said the utility would check the issue.

“We have our environmental team working on these and other environmental issues. Thank you, we will check right away,” Benavente told the Post.

Pirando said he was concerned the fluid leaking from the transformer was polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, a highly carcinogenic chemical compound.

But, according to Benavente, GPA no longer has any PCB transformers in the system. He said the fluid is mineral oil, and that GPA “in any case, will be cleaning everything up.”

When asked if the mineral oil poses an environmental hazard and how it would be mitigated or cleaned up, Benavente replied, “Patience, please. They have (a Guam Environmental Protection Agency)-acceptable process.”

The Post reached out to Guam EPA about the acceptable process. A response had not been provided as of press time.