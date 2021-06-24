The Bende Merch Webinar is for local artists and creatives to help navigate and understand the new digital landscape. The webinar is made possible through funding by the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 30.

“In the last year, almost every brand and business has had to quickly adapt or reposition themselves to some type of digital format during these uncertain times. Our work and shopping habits have shifted online because of the pandemic. Many small businesses and new start-ups have embraced and leveraged technology in order to engage their customers. It was all about survival,” according to a press release.

Digital marketing utilizes the internet, smartphones, social media, vlogs, livestreaming, messaging apps and online advertising, in order to reinforce brand identity and promote e-commerce, the release states.

To register visit https://guma-bende-merch.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Guam Unique Merchandise and Art at (671) 646-3448 or info@gumaguam.com.