A journey across the Pacific Ocean for a Filipino American who wished to attend her dad's funeral in the Philippines was left unfinished.

Sunday morning, Jonah Chelle Macaspac, a mother of three, left Guam and flew back to Colorado Springs without completing her goal to bury her father. At first, her father was kept in a morgue freezer while she pleaded for her passage to the Philippines while on Guam. When days went by, and she was still stuck on Guam while waiting for Philippine government approval for her entry into the country, her father's body had to be cremated.

Still, she wanted to continue on to the Philippines, but her stopover on Guam, 1,500 miles from her destination, turned out to be the closest she could get.

On Guam, she was stopped from continuing on to Manila because she didn't have a Philippine visa, which is a new Philippine requirement for foreigners in this pandemic. And she couldn't get a Philippine visa because she doesn't meet the listed exemptions, such as being the minor child of a Filipino citizen or the spouse of a Filipino citizen.

The Philippine Consulate on Guam publicly acknowledged in a post on social media and in a response to The Guam Daily Post on Saturday afternoon that Macaspac, who was born in the Philippines but has become an American citizen, would need a Philippine passport to travel at this time.

As a military veteran and civilian federal worker at an Army base in Colorado, applying for a Philippine passport would jeopardize her job.

The Philippine Consulate on Guam admitted it has the authority, through the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, to help process entry into the Philippines on humanitarian grounds. The consulate acknowledged this avenue in another traveler's case, which the consulate also posted on social media Saturday.

In its public post, the Philippine Consulate on Guam characterized Macaspac as being "rude and arrogant" toward the consulate's staff members. The consulate also publicly posted that Macaspac insulted the Philippine government.

In a statement to The Guam Daily Post, the consulate stated, in part, it "remained engaged" in providing assistance "despite Ms. Macaspac's rude and arrogant behavior toward consular staff and the insulting statements made against the Philippines."

Macaspac, frantic that she was being stopped from continuing on to the Philippines, said she apologized for coming across as rude.

The "insulting statement" that the consulate was referring to, Macaspac said, was: "I just gave them facts and stated they allowed illegal Chinese to stay in the (Philippines) but not allowing (Philippine-born Americans) in to bury our deceased father and treating us like illegal aliens."

On her way out of Guam, Macaspac stated she will not stop letting others know of her ordeal.

"We, who are naturalized (U.S. citizens), still contribute to the (Philippines) by sending money to our ... relatives, sending those in need to school to help them get out of poverty, as well as donate (to the Philippines when the country) is in crisis. But now (you are) telling us we are not Filipinos!"

According to data from the World Bank, year after year, Filipinos in the United States were the source of nearly a third of money remittances by Filipinos from across the globe. In 2019, Filipinos sent nearly $10 billion in personal remittances from the United States out of more than $34 billion in global remittances by Filipinos.

More than 4 million people in the United States are immigrants from the Philippines, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey data in 2018.