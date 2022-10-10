Berg: 'Fear' shouldn't stop breast cancer screenings

Editor's note: The Guam Daily Post, will be dedicating coverage in October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Health care providers have a unique and unenviable duty: delivering the big “C” word to patients.

Doctors have looked their patients in the eye, conveying a cancer diagnosis. Radiologists involved in breast cancer care are often the first to know if a patient has breast cancer and, for Dr. Nathaniel Berg, an interventional radiologist and owner of Guam Radiology Consultants, breaking the news can be tough.

“It’s a challenge to let people know that they have cancer. Cancer itself is a scary word, but it starts before that - when people are coming to get a mammogram they are inherently nervous about the results,” Berg told The Guam Daily Post.

A mammogram is usually an annual screening for women used to determine whether a patient has breast cancer. The procedure looks for abnormalities in the breast and surrounding tissue. But, not everything found and tested is cancerous.

“We try to get those results out as quickly as possible and, when they are abnormal, we like to discuss with patients directly because most abnormal findings on a mammogram or an ultrasound of the breast or even an MRI of the breast - most of them are not cancer,” Berg said. “We like to communicate with the patient that if you do have an abnormal mammogram, most are not cancer. In fact, the vast majority of them (are not).”

The fear of a cancer diagnosis oftentimes can get in the way of early detection.

“It's much easier when it's at an early stage because those are women coming in without symptoms or coming in for screening mammograms. We like to encourage them to think positively about it. Where we say, this is the reason you came to get your mammogram, to find cancer at its earlier stages, so you can get treatment,” Berg said.

Although treatment can be disruptive to daily life, a diagnosis, especially if caught early, does not mean that life as you know it is over, he said.

If you have cancer, but don't get your yearly mammogram to detect it early, a different conversation will occur.

“We try to use it as an opportunity to let people know that almost all the breast cancers that we detect are treatable because we have a good treatment program,” Berg said.

But, fear of knowing often stands in the way of detecting cancer at an early stage, he said.

“Most people that don’t come in for mammograms, if you ask them, it is fear. They are afraid of the unknown, which is they don’t know what would happen if they’re diagnosed with cancer and I think it's a fear of having to face that large unknown, of what would I do if I was diagnosed with cancer,” Berg said.

For some, the fear can be so overwhelming because the person already is caring for a loved one..

“Maybe they are moms or full-time caregivers and, if diagnosed with cancer, wouldn’t know what to do because they have to take care of their husband or mom and so they don’t come in because they’re afraid they wouldn’t be able to take care of someone else,” Berg said. “That’s oftentimes the concern that people have.”

Impacts and costs

Berg stressed that medical advances mean breast cancer treatment today is done with minimal impact to quality of life.

"A vast majority (of breast cancers), if detected early coming in at their yearly mammogram, you almost never have to overnight at the hospital, everything is treated on an outpatient basis. Yes, it will interfere with your day-to-day life, but we try to minimize the interference or impact to the quality of life of the patient,” Berg said.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a role in why many people did not keep up with their yearly breast cancer screening, Berg said.

“During COVID-19, a lot of people were afraid to come in, many people were afraid to leave their homes to get their screening mammograms. We are really encouraging people that skipped for a year or two to come now because we want to continue to find cancers at the early stages where the treatment is less complicated and faster,” Berg said.

There doesn't have to be a cost to getting a mammogram done, either, according to Berg, who explained the fear of the financial burden is another reason why people don’t get checked.

“Free care and treatment is available on Guam. Thank goodness the Medicaid rules have expanded so that those who are facing financial challenges, there are fewer and fewer of them," he said, later adding: "When it comes to finances, maybe fear of, 'How could I afford treatment?' They get a free mammogram, but what would they do if diagnosed with cancer? The answer is, we, as a community need to assure people that we will find ways to help everybody,” Berg said.

When a diagnosis is made, breaking the news to the patient is challenging, Berg said.

“Part of the challenge for doctors is we are in the field of medicine … in part, because we care about people and we want to make a connection with our patient. When we care and make those connections, it can be emotionally difficult for us as well,” Berg said.

While patients may shy away from getting checked because of the fear of knowing, doctors may do the same when it comes to delivering the difficult news.

“That’s something that some doctors shy away from, discussing really bad news with patients. I think most have to do it at some point, but it is a challenge to tell somebody they have cancer, particularly a late stage of cancer, not just for breast cancer, but any type of cancer or other really bad news and, if you care about somebody, you have to balance expressing how much you care without letting every single piece of bad news wear down on the health care provider as well,” Berg said.

Burnout can be a real concern for health professionals, he said, especially in the era of COVID-19.

"There is a lot of burnout in health care and I think part of it is having very frequent emotional challenges to yourself. It can be hard not only on the patient but on the health care provider as well over time,” Berg said.

'Life is not going to change'

When a person is diagnosed with breast cancer, the news can be overwhelming, Berg said, but he cautioned against letting the diagnosis control the patient's life.

“One thing I do try to tell people, for example, if your name is Jolene, I would say, ‘your name is Jolene, it's not Jolene Cancer.’ I encourage people not to be overwhelmed by the diagnosis,” he said. “Life is not going to change, it’s best to keep cancer as part of your life, one that you can trust we have the ability to treat on Guam.”

Berg said a breast cancer diagnosis also does not mean you need to uproot your life on Guam to seek medical treatment off island.

“With breast cancer, we have excellent care on Guam - whether it’s surgeons, or chemotherapy or radiation therapy, it's really good that we don’t have to leave home, and we can get care here and be extremely confident that it's best care on Guam,” he said.

It's is normal to be overcome with shock when diagnosed with breast cancer, but acceptance is vital to care and treatment, according to Berg.

“The shock of the diagnosis everyone feels, but (it's better) the sooner people say, 'OK; I am going to beat cancer by not letting it overwhelm me. I will get through this, but I am not going to make it so I don’t sleep at night, I am not going to make it that I am worried about next year and the year after that. I’ll fight cancer until I beat it,'” he advised.

"Even if it's at an end stage, live your life as long as you can. It’s very difficult and sometimes I tell patients that it’s easy for me to say; it’s hard for people to do," Berg said. "You will have your good days and your bad days, but just remember we can get through this when it’s at an early stage, that’s why we encourage people to come in as early as possible.”