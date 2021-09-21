Berg: Never ‘too early’ for unvaccinated residents to see doctor

Editor's Note: This is the first in a multi-part series covering an interview held with Dr. Nathaniel Berg, the new chairman of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group.

Unvaccinated residents are advised to seek medical attention as soon as they notice mild flu-like symptoms.

Quick action to identify and treat COVID-19 infections could save their lives, according to Dr. Nathaniel Berg, the new chairman of the governor’s Physicians Advisory Group.

Government officials, including Berg, have been calling attention to “silent hypoxia,” a dangerous lack of oxygen not detected by COVID-19 patients they say is contributing to a spike in residents dying before, or while en route to the hospital.

The fatalities, classified as dead on arrival in government reports, came as “an unpleasant surprise,” given the community’s collective response to the pandemic, Berg told The Guam Daily Post.

“The majority of the dead on arrival patients, maybe with one or two exceptions, have all been unvaccinated.”

Residents who died with COVID-19 after being vaccinated for the disease had “other significant comorbid conditions,” according to Berg. Although he hasn’t reviewed any individual medical record due to privacy laws, he said these comorbidities could include a weak heart, cancer, or uncontrolled diabetes.

In preparation for potential morgue overflow, the island will soon receive a 40-foot freezer container, the Guam National Guard confirmed Sunday. The rise in pandemic-related deaths reemphasizes a need to get more residents vaccinated, Berg said.

Double-check relatives

“There are still a fair number of vulnerable members of our community who have elected not to be vaccinated,” he said. “Perhaps the most important thing is for families of those who are vulnerable, particularly our manamko’, to make an extra effort to talk to them again. Make sure all your relatives who are older and vulnerable who you think are vaccinated – perhaps double-check.”

Those with comorbidities or are considered to be in vulnerable populations can have a “far lower risk of dying” from COVID-19 if they are vaccinated, according to Berg.

“That being said, it’s a free country. And those who continue to say, ‘Thank you Dr. Berg, but I elect not to be vaccinated,’ those individuals should be very vigilant – and should monitor themselves for any sign of COVID infection.”

These signs could even be things that won’t normally concern a person, he said, like having a low-grade fever, loss of appetite, mild fatigue or slight shortness of breath.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you should get checked early to make sure that’s not due to COVID-19 because it can very rapidly progress. Some of these people may say they’ll go to the doctor once they feel worse,” he said. “Not in this environment. It’s never too early for them to be seen.”

Both hospitals are equipped with tents where arriving patients can be tested for COVID-19. If results are positive, they can receive medical care right away, Berg said. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and public health officials have ensured that COVID-19 testing, vaccines and treatment are offered for free, so that financial constraints won’t be a barrier for anyone on Guam, according to the advisory group's chairman.

Giving out pulse oximeters

The governor has also directed to give pulse oximeters to indigent patients for free. The tool, typically a small, battery-powered device that attaches to a person’s finger, monitors oxygen levels. The oximeter can indicate when an unvaccinated person should seek medical attention immediately, officials have stressed.

“We’re hopeful that can be done sooner rather than later. We’re trying to make an effort of that. I know that the governor last week asked (the Department of Public Health and Social Services) to look into buying a large number of them so we can provide them for free,” Berg said.