Dr. Nathaniel Berg, the chairperson of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group, said local residents should be preparing but not panicking about a strain of COVID-19 that has been labeled a "variant of concern."

The omicron variant was given that designation by the World Health Organization over the weekend, after scientists in South Africa confirmed they detected a COVID-19 variant with mutations that make it more easily transmissible.

Cases have been identified off the continent, as close to Guam as Hong Kong. But because genetic sequencing is required to confirm a case is tied to this variant, undetected spread is possible.

Guam has settled from a recent surge of COVID-19's delta variant.

The lessons learned and strategies that helped with that spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths help prepare residents for omicron potentially making its way here, Berg said.

For instance, although the evidence is only anecdotal so far, available vaccines are effective against the omicron variant.

"There's data out there showing that those who are vaccinated might get sick, especially if they have comorbid conditions, but they are still less likely to die. That's preliminary because there just isn't enough experience with this new variant yet. But we do feel that it's highly likely that vaccinations offer some degree of protection," Berg told The Guam Daily Post. "The best protection is getting your booster or third dose."

The physician is urging residents to get an additional dose if eligible, because data shows a reduced effectiveness of vaccines over time. Receiving a booster would "refresh" protections against the virus, should any new variant spread to Guam, he said.

Berg advises residents who choose not to become vaccinated to monitor themselves for early symptoms to make use of available treatments, and to manage any other diseases they may have.

"We think the majority of people who came to the hospital dead on arrival – their deaths could have been prevented had they presented early, which means looking for a low oxygen level," he said. "That's important. If you don't have a pulse oximeter at home, it might be a good idea to get one to look to see if their oxygen level's going down. Somebody who presents early with minor symptoms can get treatment."

Diabetes has shown to contribute to a higher risk of death in people infected with COVID-19, even when vaccinated, he said.

"The most common associated condition for people who had or was infected with a delta virus who were fully vaccinated was diabetes. Diabetes is unfortunately very common on Guam, and we feel that our numbers for admissions and deaths probably relate to the fact that there's a large amount of diabetes and other comorbid conditions," Berg said.

'We're in better shape than most'

Other places in the world potentially may have to combat two simultaneous surges from the delta and omicron variants.

Guam, on the other hand, has reached a level of "natural immunity" for the delta variant, Berg said. That, coupled with the island's high vaccination rate, mitigates some of the risk posed by the new variant.

"We think we'll do OK, unless omicron turns out to get people sicker or have a different impact on children," he said. "We think we'll do OK because our underlying protection is pretty good. We, as a community, are well aware how to handle it. And there are very few people not cooperative with wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing. We're in better shape than most."

In response to the variant, the United States is restricting travel from South Africa and seven other African countries: Botswana, Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Namibia.