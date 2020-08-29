There's a social media link that's being shared in the community claiming the user will receive a “Home Depot Voucher of $175.”

It's a scam.

That's according to the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense and the Mariana Regional Fusion Center.

They are closely monitoring reports of widely circulated messages and links on social media, encouraging users to re-share a link in an effort to win money or a voucher.

Scams of this nature, through links in emails, social media posts and online advertising, often attempt to get your personal information, or install malware on your device.

The community is reminded to verify the authenticity of all giveaways or promotions by visiting the official website of any business.

“When in doubt, throw it out.” Even if the source is known, if something looks suspicious, delete it. Visit https://www.stopthinkconnect.org/ to learn more.

The community is advised to report any suspicious activity or social media posts relating to the subject to the MRFC online at https://mlrin.org/ or email mrfc@ghs.guam.gov, following the Department of Homeland Security’s campaign, “If You See Something, Say Something.”