Bicyclist hit by car in critical condition

An unidentified bicyclist is in critical and unstable condition after police say a driver collided with the rear tire of the bike.

On Wednesday, patrol units with the Guam Police Department responded to a serious traffic crash on Route 16 by the Guam Main Facility post office in Barrigada, GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella stated in a press release.

The crash involved a Mitsubishi Lancer and a bicycle. GPD's Highway Patrol section was activated to investigate.

"A bicyclist was traveling on the outer northbound lane of Route 16 by Guam Main Facility when the operator of a Mitsubishi Lancer, traveling directly behind the bicyclist, collided with the rear tire of the bicycle," Savella said, adding that the driver of the Lancer came to a controlled stop on the shoulder of the road.

The bicyclist was transported to Guam Regional Medical City and was listed in critical and unstable condition. As of Thursday afternoon, the bicyclist had yet to be identified, and Savella told The Guam Daily Post the victim's age and gender were not known.

GPD is encouraging members of the public to contact GRMC if they have an overdue family member who was last known to be cycling or has yet to return home.

Two fatalities

Wednesday's collision is the latest in a string of serious crashes being investigated by authorities, two of which resulted in the island's first traffic fatalities of 2023.

The first was Venix Fiden, a man from Yigo, who died after a collision between his Nissan Pathfinder and a garbage truck on Feb. 7 on Route 15.

The second was a pedestrian, Martin Perez Ruiz, of Tamuning, who was struck by a Honda Ridgeline while he was crossing a pedestrian crosswalk on Route 1 at the ITC building.

Savella confirmed the investigations into the two fatal collisions are ongoing.