The latest defendant added to a superseding indictment that accuses three people of rigging federal bids was the only one to virtually appear before a District Court of Guam judge on Thursday to be arraigned.

John Hobart "Bart" Lawrence, a former U.S. Department of Agriculture employee on Guam, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo. Lawrence was allowed to remain out of prison under conditions set by the court that includes being tested for drug use.

Co-defendants Thomas E. Marler and Jayanika Lawrence waived their appearance at the hearing, but both have also denied the charges in the new indictment handed down against them.

Another court hearing has been scheduled for June 16.

Bart Lawrence and Jayanika Lawrence, along with Marler, a former University of Guam researcher and professor, are accused of rigging bids for UOG projects funded by the Navy and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The alleged conspiracy included creating false bids so the grants would be awarded to companies under the defendants' control.

The charges filed against the trio include wire fraud, conspiracy to restrain trade, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.