Jayanika Lawrence was sentenced to serve one year of probation and perform 50 hours of community service after she admitted to cutting trees on U.S. lands as a misdemeanor.

She appeared Tuesday during a virtual hearing held before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo.

Jayanika Lawrence initially was indicted along with her father, John Hobart "Bart" Lawrence, 62, a former U.S. Department of Agriculture employee, and former University of Guam professor Thomas Marler, 62, in a scheme to rig bids for federally funded projects at the university between November 2013 and June 2015.

It was said in court that her role in the scheme was minimal.

As part of the government’s plea deal, the charges in the indictment against her will be dismissed.

“This is the first and only time I have had any criminal offense. I have no criminal history. I will not make a mistake like this again,” she said, in part.

Jayanika Lawrence appeared at her sentencing by video from Portland, Oregon, where she is currently the education programs manager at Zenger Farm.

“The minimum sentencing for this case will allow me to continue to focus on contributing to the betterment of society. ... Again, I deeply regret my actions and inactions that led to any negative impact on the people of Guam and the land. I am committed to living my life in accordance with the laws and regulations of the United States.”

Marler has pleaded guilty to certain charges in his superseding indictment that include conspiracy to restrain trade, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

John "Bart" Lawrence pleaded guilty to conspiracy to restrain trade and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Both men are scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 9.