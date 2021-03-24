Biden approves waiver request for Lost Wages Assistance Program saving Guam about $11M

President Joe Biden approved Guam’s request for a waiver of the 25% matching fund requirement for the Lost Wages Assistance Program, saving upwards of $11 million, Adelup stated.

The LWA Program provides eligible claimants a supplemental payment of $300 per week, for up to six weeks, in addition to their weekly unemployment benefit amount. To date, the Guam Department of Labor has issued nearly $35 million as part of the LWA Program.

About 30,000 Guamanians lost their jobs or lost working hours and had to rely on federal programs such as LWA and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Many also relied on emergency food distribution to make it through this past year. There are are still an untold number of residents without jobs or who are working fewer hours than they had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting shut down.

“These unemployment benefits have been a lifeline for our people during these unprecedented times, and I remain grateful to the men and women at the Guam Department of Labor who have worked tirelessly to get the people of Guam the help they need,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“This approval is a testament to our strong partnership with FEMA, the U.S. Department of Labor, and the Biden Administration, and we will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure our island receives equitable assistance to strengthen our economy, build our infrastructure, help our people, and rebuild a stronger Guam.”

“The partnership between our local Department of Labor and their federal counterpart has helped our island get the assistance it needs as efficiently and quickly as possible. Many states have had unemployment programs for decades, and the Guam Department of Labor built this local program in a matter of months. We extend our appreciation to the Biden Administration for ensuring Guam is part of their plan to build back better,” added Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.