Biden asked to restore jobless benefits for all

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas and 12 other members of the House of Representatives asked President Joe Biden to help ensure that those on reduced work hours because of the COVID-19 pandemic can still get federal unemployment aid.

The lawmakers asked the White House to review the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program to make sure it is being applied fairly and not cutting off displaced workers who have previously qualified for the benefit.

On Guam, thousands of workers on reduced work hours have been cut off from the extended PUA program, through March.

This is based on a U.S. Department of Labor advisory issued Jan. 8 that the Guam Department of Labor has been following.

San Nicolas and his colleagues from the Northern Marianas, California, Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas wrote a Jan. 21 letter to Biden, asking him to either:

Reconsider implementation of the new instruction that has prohibited employees – whose hours were severely reduced, due to no fault of their own – from applying for PUA benefits; or Administratively allow reduced-work employees whose place of business is operational to qualify for benefits under the section. Congress equipped the Secretary of Labor with the ability to establish additional criteria for unemployment assistance.

San Nicolas also issued a statement, calling the matter a "PUA fiasco."

"The extension of PUA in December did not change the law regarding eligibility, so no one eligible to receive should be getting cut off," San Nicolas stated.

San Nicolas stated his office has verified on official sources that California, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington state and the Northern Marianas "are still accepting partial PUA applications."

"We have confirmed that the statute is unchanged and Guam's cutoff is inconsistent with the law, and as an abundance of caution we have further notified the Biden administration and the Democratic Caucus of these circumstances," he said.

San Nicolas said the Guam cutoff may not be the reality anywhere else, "and the director of Guam DOL has not been able to verify otherwise."

The Guam delegate said he and his colleagues asked the Biden administration to review the information being relayed to the Guam Department of Labor from USDOL "to make sure that what is happening on Guam is clarified, so that the intent of the law to support workers and our economy is properly implemented."

"We will continue to employ every avenue necessary to ensure that the Guam PUA cutoff which is against statute does not stand," San Nicolas said.

Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola said USDOL reaffirmed on Wednesday, in a conference call with San Nicolas and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, that those on reduced work hours are no longer eligible for PUA.

On Guam, many on reduced work hours are paid $200 or less a week.

This is much less than the $645 in weekly PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation they would be eligible to receive if they're unemployed.

Those still unemployed on Guam, directly because of the pandemic, are expected to start receiving new rounds of PUA payments starting next week.