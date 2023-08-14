Biden backs expansion of radiation compensation, including Guam

President Joe Biden last week backed efforts to extend compensation to residents in New Mexico, Guam and other jurisdictions who were sickened by radiation from atomic weapons testing, The Associated Press reported recently.

Speaking to a crowd in a factory in New Mexico, Biden said: “I’m prepared to help in terms of making sure that those folks are taken care of,” The Associated Press reported.

The Senate late last month voted narrowly to add a provision to the upcoming national defense budget that would extend payouts from the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, or RECA, to Guam and other jurisdictions, and greatly expand payouts and deadlines under the program.

While the provision for Guam still has to make it into the House version of the defense budget, backing from the president is a step closer to making that happen.

“I'm so excited. I hope and pray because we've never gotten this far,” said Robert Celestial, president of the Pacific Association of Radiation Survivors and one of the soldiers assigned to clean up nuclear contamination in the Marshall Islands in the late 1970s.

The recent progress is the furthest that Celestial and other members of PARS have come in 22 years of advocating for radiation compensation for Guam, Celestial said. He told the Post that Sen. Jesse Lujan and members of Congress supporting the expansion of radiation compensation wrote Biden for support just days before the president spoke in New Mexico. The news of Biden’s support came as a welcome surprise.

PARS was set to meet virtually early Saturday afternoon, with officials from Lujan's office and others to discuss the next steps in lobbying for radiation compensation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Guam Del. Jim Moylan was to attend the virtual call, according to his spokesperson, Hannah D’Avanzo.

“Del. Moylan is the co-lead on the House version of the RECA bill and he is vying for a seat on the conference committee, where both the House and Senate (versions of the National Defense Authorization Act) will be discussed. If given the opportunity to be a part of that committee, he will certainly advocate for the RECA language in the Senate’s bill to remain in the final draft that goes to the president,” D’Avanzo told the Post.

Celestial said that PARS has been fortunate to have backing over previous decades from communities that have their own radiation survivors.

“We've been riding on the coattails of the Senate and the House from New Mexico and Idaho. They've been keeping us in the bill ...because we built a really close relationship over the past 15 years.”

The local group is planning outreach efforts to get the message out to eligible radiation survivors, should compensation for Guam make it through.

“We're trying to get all our ducks in order. What's going to have to happen ... is that our government needs to open an agency or some kind of office if this passes,” Celestial said.

Though the group has never done an assessment of just how many local residents might qualify for compensation under RECA, Celestial said he believes that once the program becomes available, “they’ll come out of the woodwork.”

Those who lived on Guam between 1946 and 1962 and were diagnosed with one or more of several diseases would be eligible for compensation.