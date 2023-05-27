Biden declares major disaster; aid expected in coming weeks

President Joe Biden has declared Guam a major disaster area and ordered federal aid to help with local recovery efforts, beginning Monday, May 22, for areas affected by Typhoon Mawar.

The president’s action makes federal funding available to the territory and eligible local government agencies and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance in the territory of Guam, the White House said in a statement issued Friday, Guam time.

Federal funding also is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire territory of Guam. Federal Emergency Management Agency recovery operations will be headed by Benigno Ruiz.

Damage assessments are continuing, and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are completed.

Some 150 FEMA officials are on island already, Guam Del. James Moylan said in a statement issued Friday, just before the disaster declaration.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero began touring areas of major damage along with FEMA after Mawar subsided Thursday.

Funding incoming

An “enormous level of federal support” will be heading to Guam in the coming weeks, said Moylan, who was briefed by federal agencies about the aid for Guam.

That includes public assistance and hazard mitigation programs, along with assistance for those whose homes may have been damaged. The Small Business Administration could also offer low-interest loans of up to $2 million for businesses.

No timelines were provided before Biden signed the emergency declaration, Moylan said.

“Our office is communicating with the Congressional Resource and Services office to seek potential programs which could be included in a disaster relief package for Guam,” he said.

The delegate said he will be taking the earliest flight available back to the island.