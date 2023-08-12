Biden increases federal share for Mawar recovery programs

President Joe Biden has approved additional disaster assistance for Guam, increasing the federal cost share for Typhoon Mawar recovery projects from 75% to 90%.

The move will affect three programs run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to the Office of the Governor.

"This cost-share increase allows the federal government to cover 90% of eligible costs of public assistance, hazard mitigation and other needs assistance programs," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated in a news release. "The remaining 10% is to be provided by nonfederal funds."

According to the FEMA website, the nonfederal cost share can be cash, third-party in-kind services, materials or any combination thereof.

"We thank President Biden for his latest action, which not only reduces the financial burden for the people of Guam, but also secures a faster recovery," the governor said.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said the cost-share increase will allow for millions of dollars more in federal assistance to flow into Guam.

"We also want to thank our federal partners who have played an incredible role in supporting multiple missions that helped repair roofs, clear debris and restore normalcy for our people after the first major typhoon our island has experienced in over two decades," Tenorio said in the Adelup release.

Grant programs

The public assistance program is the largest grant program run by FEMA. It provides funds to reimburse local, state and tribal governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency expenses, debris removal and infrastructure repair due to damage resulting from natural disasters such as the typhoon, Adelup stated.

The reimbursement is dependent on the federal share percentage.

FEMA's hazard mitigation grant program provides funding to state, local, tribal and territorial governments so they can develop hazard mitigation plans and rebuild in ways that reduce or mitigate future losses from disasters.

Other needs assistance falls under FEMA's individuals and households program and provides financial help after a disaster to cover expenses and serious needs not paid by insurance and other sources, including transportation, child care and medical and dental expenses, according to Adelup.