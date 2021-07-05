A graduate of the Academy of Our Lady of Guam could soon be called "Madame Ambassador."

Chantale Wong was announced as President Joe Biden's designee as United States director of the Asian Development Bank, with the rank of ambassador, according to the White House.

A press statement lauds Wong as a "leading authority in international development policy with over 30 years of experience in the multidisciplinary field that includes finance, technology and the environment."

Wong has been appointed to presidential posts twice before, to serve as vice president of the Millennium Challenge Corp. and to the ADB's board of directors by Presidents Obama and Clinton, respectively.

"If I am confirmed by the U.S. Senate, I will serve with humility and with the purpose of advancing U.S. interests at the ADB and the region on behalf of my fellow Americans," she stated on Facebook.

In response to congratulations from Benjamin Cruz, Guam's public auditor, Wong said she "could not have gone to college" without Cruz and Gov. Ricky Bordallo.

"I was the governor's legal counsel, and our office was right next to Academy. She decided to hang out at the governor's office. She was in her blue and white and would just talk to people," Cruz said of how he met Wong. "She was like our little girl, as it were. So when she decided she was going to go to college, she asked if Gov. Bordallo would write a letter of recommendation for her and I prepared it for the governor's signature."

Cruz said he's been amazed at how much Wong has accomplished in the finance sector, particularly with financial management systems. He also noted that Wong was able to work alongside heavy hitters in the U.S. government, including top economists and members of Congress. Wong herself reflected on those relationships when sharing the news on social media.

"I am thinking about my mentor Alice Rivilin who has taught me about doing good and doing it right and of John Lewis who taught me about making good trouble but necessary trouble," she said.

Wong, if confirmed, would also be the first out lesbian to serve as a U.S. ambassador, according to the LGBTQ Victory Institute.

"We are proud that President Biden recognizes the talent and abilities of our Guam residents," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated. "Her nomination and federal service show our young girls that they too can lead successful careers in the federal government and in male-dominated fields, such as finance and technology."