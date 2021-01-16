Biden plan: $15 minimum wage; $1,400 relief checks

President-elect Joe Biden announced Friday he will push for a $15 minimum wage, an additional $1,400 in direct economic assistance on top of the $600 per individual that's already law, and raising the weekly unemployment benefit from $300 to $400.

Biden announced his "American Rescue Plan" in a televised speech.

The $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package will include more than $1 trillion in direct relief to households, including the one-time economic relief payment of $1,400 and increased unemployment insurance. About $440 billion will be allocated for aid to communities and small businesses.

Biden proposed extending the unemployment benefits to September and announced efforts to extend the moratorium on evictions for renters and foreclosures for financially distressed homeowners.

Seeking full inclusion

Del. Michael San Nicolas on Friday said he will seek Guam's full inclusion in Biden's newly unveiled $1.9 trillion economic and health care plan.

Biden wants to beef up COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and vaccination.

"We have not reviewed the details of the proposal but can assure the people of Guam that as the legislation is considered we will work to make sure we are fully included," San Nicolas said.

The Biden plan also includes expanding the increase in food assistance and providing a more generous child tax credit.

Biden's plan would expand a tax credit for children to $3,600 a year per child under 6 years of age, as well as $3,000 a year for children under 17, The Washington Post reported. It would dramatically boost the Earned Income Tax Credit, a tax benefit for workers, from $530 to $1,500.

The EITC has cost GovGuam close to $60 million in tax refunds each year because the credit converts into a tax refund if low-income earners don't owe taxes or owe less taxes than the tax credit.

San Nicolas, over the past few days, has also been working on clarifying unemployment aid eligibility issues for those on reduced work hours under the extended pandemic relief package enacted in December.

He said Congress has made no change in law to prompt a dramatic shift in interpretation, after the Guam Department of Labor announced that those on reduced work hours are no longer eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

The Guam Department of Labor said this is based on revised guidelines issued by the U.S. Department of Labor on Jan. 8.

The delegate urged calm as work on clarifying the eligibility requirements continues.

Meanwhile, GDOL on Friday reopened the filing of PUA claims for eligible residents, including those who remain without a job or on furlough directly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Self-employed workers with diminished income also are eligible to receive PUA through March.