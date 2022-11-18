President Joe Biden made a short refueling stop on Guam while on his way back to the White House from regional meetings in Bali, Indonesia, that included Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The office of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero confirmed the brief visit, which the island’s maga’håga was able to attend. Leon Guerrero, according to a release from Adelup, was the “first” to greet Biden when he deplaned.

“President Biden was warm and friendly during our conversation, and I conveyed my utmost gratitude for his leadership and for keeping the people of Guam safe,” said Leon Guerrero. “In the years ahead, we will see more involvement and investment from the United States in the Indo-Pacific, and Guam will serve as a trusted partner to support economic expansion, sustainable development and international security, among other regional priorities. With the support of the Biden-Harris administration and the strength of our federal partnerships, we know that Guam will receive substantial assistance to help us build a better health care system, better schools, and a better quality of life for our island and people.”

Leon Guerrero further touted the discussions between China and the U.S., which the governor’s office said included efforts for the countries to “deepen lines of communication” and “work together on transformational challenges.”

“The cooperation between these world powers will open new pathways and opportunities for Guam to contribute to stability, peacekeeping and prosperity in the region,” Leon Guerrero added. “Vice President Kamala Harris will soon visit Thailand and the Philippines to affirm our nation’s enduring commitment to the Indo-Pacific. With the growth of global engagement and the strengthening of neighboring security alliances and economic relationships, our administration remains ready to chart the right course forward for Guam.”

The president also spoke and took pictures with airmen and other military personnel assigned to Andersen Air Force Base, according to images released by AAFB.