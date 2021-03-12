Biden to sign $1.9T relief this week

Americans throughout the nation and on Guam are watching and waiting to see when President Joe Biden will sign the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, which, among a number of other items, will give Americans $1,400 to help them through the pandemic.

The House passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan early Thursday morning, Guam time.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas confirmed the $661 million for the government of Guam, the Earned Income Tax Credit reimbursements and other provisions specifically for Guam remain intact.

"We are just so grateful to be able to deliver this for the people of Guam,” San Nicolas said.

Biden will sign the third pandemic relief package into law this week, according to the White House.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's newly appointed permit czar Carl Gutierrez anticipates the bill will be signed by Saturday and the government of Guam’s allotment to be received in about two weeks.

To put the $661 million into perspective, the General Fund money slated for GovGuam operations in the fiscal year 2020 proposed budget is $678.6 million.

The governor hasn’t provided a plan on how she will spend the federal funds. She did say, in a special statement, that the bill meets the “historic challenge” the nation faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“President Biden’s plan puts the needs of the people above all else – giving much-needed relief to our front-liners and working people, accelerating our vaccine distribution program, and helping us to keep our schools open,” Leon Guerrero said. “Since the announcement of the American Rescue Plan, our administration has advocated for Guam’s inclusion in all programs as well as the ultimate passage of this bill. It’s been a difficult year for us all, but to the people of Guam, help is on the way.”

$1,400

According to Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu, her agency has already started discussing the requirements with their federal partners for the $1,400 payouts to local residents.

“It has been our goal to work to make payments to our people as soon as possible for all the programs we have administered,” she said.

“Although the legislation is pending the president's signature, we have already begun preliminary discussions with the IRS.”

The breakdown What the $1.9T stimulus package means for: GovGuam: • $661 million will be given to the government for use at the executive branch’s discretion. • $55 million estimated Earned Income Tax Credit reimbursement to GovGuam. Guamanians: • $1,400 for each qualified adult and children ages 16 and below. • $3,600 per child under age 6 and $3,000 per child over age 6 in Child Tax Credits; advanced payments expected to begin in July and will be based on 2020 tax returns. The current tax credit is $2,000 per child under 17 years. • $13.2 million for mortgage assistance. • $25.63 million, approximately, in rental assistance.

According to the White House:

• For households who have already filed their income tax return for 2020, that information will be used to determine eligibility and size of payments.

• For households that haven’t yet filed for 2020, records from 2019 will be used to determine eligibility and size of payment. That includes those who used the “non-filer portal” for previous rounds of payments.

Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell’Isola has said he hopes the bill is enacted before the current Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program expires on March 14. Once it does, he said, it would mean they have to close the program down and wait for authorization to reopen – which also means displaced workers will have to file anew. If the bill passes before the program expires, then current cases will simply be extended.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio added that the “Biden-Harris administration, along with our allies in Congress, have heeded the call of millions of people across the country and passed one of the most impactful pieces of legislation in decades.”

“The American Rescue Plan will not only provide direct relief to our people and help jumpstart our economic recovery but will save millions of lives,” Tenorio said. “Gov. Leon Guerrero and I will work with Del. San Nicolas, our federal partners, and government agencies to ensure an efficient rollout of the American Rescue Plan.”

The legislation would rival the $2 trillion March 2020 Cares Act in size and scope, and follow a $900 billion December relief package, according to The Washington Post. After this bill, lawmakers plan to begin work on a longer-term economic recovery plan in the coming weeks, aimed at job creation, infrastructure investment and development goals such as climate change.