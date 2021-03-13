Biden: Vaccines will be open to all by May 1

In his first prime-time address Friday, Guam time, President Joe Biden announced his administration will implement the next phase in his COVID-19 strategy, which he said would bring the nation closer to normal by July Fourth, Independence Day.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's plan was to vaccinate a little more than the 100,000 Guamanians necessary to achieve herd immunity by July 21, which is Guam's Liberation Day.

The president's plan would require that Guam, as well as other states and territories, receive additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

About a week ago, Guam received its 35,260 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for the month of March. An additional 1,300 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine also were recently received but officials aren't going to administer those until the approximately 7,000 individuals who were overdue for their second shots after last month's shortage are fully immunized.

As of Thursday night, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services and its partners had provided 25,199 Guamanians with both doses of either Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The White House noted that, in the past seven weeks, the Biden administration has delivered more than 81 million vaccinations to Americans.

In the coming weeks, the Biden-Harris administration will make every adult in the U.S. eligible for vaccination no later than May 1, the White House stated.

"The White House COVID-19 Response Team has concluded that the accelerated vaccination efforts will enable prioritized vaccinations to be far enough along by end of April that all eligibility restrictions for vaccinations can be lifted by May 1."