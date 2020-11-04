With all 67 precincts counted as of 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, Presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden won Guam's straw poll.

Biden had 14,445 votes and President Donald Trump trailed with 10,938.

Guam residents, though U.S. citizens, can't vote for president. Traditionally, the Guam Election Commission includes the national race for president on ballots. The results of Guam's poll has fallen in line with the results of the popular vote in presidential elections.

In 2016, Guam voters overwhelmingly chose former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump by a margin of nearly three-to-one. The presidential straw poll showed Clinton had 22,972 votes to Trump's 7,747. Trump, however, was voted into the presidency by way of the electoral college.