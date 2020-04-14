After hours of debate and early failed attempts to either limit the bill or do away with it entirely, lawmakers have ultimately decided to refer Bill 334-35 back to committee.

This means the bill will no longer be entertained during the current session, unless there is a successful motion to place it back on the agenda.

Bill 334-35 would have created penalties for violating executive orders during a public health emergency.

A substitute version of the bill proposed tiered penalties depending on how many violations were conducted by the individual.

A third violation and beyond would have been considered a misdemeanor, subject to a maximum $1,000 fine, jail time of up to one year or both upon conviction.

The bill has been controversial.

The penalties are needed to grant some teeth to executive orders meant to ensure social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the governor.

She has already implemented road closures. Motorists proceeding through the road blocks will be informed that the road is for essential travel only. However, there are no legal penalties to traveling on non essential business.

"I ask a simple question: 'If someone knowingly puts your family at risk for COVID-19 infection, could you live with the knowledge that what they did was not punishable by law,'" Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said during a press briefing Tuesday.

In addition to Bill 334, some lawmakers have introduced Bill 335-35, sister legislation that would grant the governor authority to impose an island-wide curfew and limit movement.

Lawmakers have been inundated with input from the community regarding the two bills, including concerns that Bill 334 goes too far and grants too broad of an authority to the executive branch.

While Sen. Mary Torres successfully proffered an amendment removing the misdemeanor and imprisonment provisions, she ultimately opposed Bill 334.

"Let's not have people worry that they're going to be in trouble for standing 4 feet away from someone as opposed to 6 feet, or that they repetitively go through a roadway system ... Right now people just need to be given the respect to discipline themselves, to allow themselves to follow the laws and to continue to do what we think is responsible for flattening the curve. And for those that really aren't ... let the law within the criminal statute deal with those because I think those power exist right now," Torres said.

Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee attempted to limit enforcement only to executive orders up to April 13.

Lee is one of the sponsors of the bill but recently said her support hinges on certain limitations being implemented. After failing to pass her amendment, Lee requested her sponsorship be removed.

As lawmakers debated the bill, numerous other concerns arose regarding the clarity of executive orders and how penalties would apply. Several senators explicitly stated that they opposed the bill.

Acknowledging the feedback from her colleagues, Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, the main author of Bill 334, motioned to reconsider the actions of the Legislature and move the bill back to committee.