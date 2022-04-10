Bill aims to close 'intoxication loophole' in sex crimes law

Lawmakers are seeking to close a loophole in Guam's criminal sexual conduct law, which does not consider an individual to be "mentally incapacitated" if they voluntarily consume an intoxicating substance prior to being assaulted or raped.

Bill 243-36 adds, for the first time, a statutory definition of consent and expands the definition of "mentally incapacitated" to mean anyone under the influence of a substance to the degree that they are unable to consent or understand or control their actions. Under the bill, anyone who is mentally incapacitated or physically helpless is deemed unable to consent to sexual acts.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A sponsor of the bill, Sen. Mary Torres, said the creation of the measure essentially began in March 2021, when the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a felony rape conviction after determining that the definition of "mentally incapacitated" under state law did not include a person who had voluntarily consumed alcohol. This is the so-called "intoxication loophole."

"This of course immediately caught my attention because, at the time, Minnesota's sexual assault laws were nearly identical to Guam's current statute," Torres said during a public hearing on Bill 243 on Wednesday.

As Torres stated, current Guam law defines a person as being mentally incapacitated only if they are incapable of controlling their actions due to the influence of a substance involuntarily administered to them.

"Guam's physically helpless statute doesn't help much either. Under current law, only individuals that are asleep, unconscious or physically unable to communicate unwillingness are considered helpless," Torres said. "While it is possible that individuals can be charged under these standards, our narrow definitions complicate prosecution when victims fall short of complete unconsciousness, which is too often the case."

Attorney Christine Tenorio, a former prosecutor and head of the sex crimes unit at the Office of the Attorney General, said one way to commit criminal sexual conduct is by force or coercion, but based on a 2007 Supreme Court of Guam interpretation, the victim must say no or indicate lack of consent for the case to be charged under this subsection of law.

"If we have a case where a victim didn't say no or indicate lack of consent ... we cannot charge it under that subsection. That's what brings us to the subsection that is the point of the public hearing today," Tenorio said.

Cases went uncharged

Prior to the Minnesota Supreme Court decision, prosecutors were pursuing cases against defendants who took advantage of victims clearly intoxicated and incapable of consent, Tenorio said.

But after the ruling, there was a change in the prosecutorial landscape, and the OAG had to review incoming police reports to determine if a victim had consumed alcohol or drugs prior to a reported sexual assault, according to Tenorio.

"If they were too drunk and they couldn't say no, we actually could not charge the case. So, when I was at the AG's office, so many cases went uncharged because of this loophole," Tenorio said. "The reason why this bill is very important ... the way the public perception is, and I know this from speaking through all the different panels we get from jury selection, everyone wants to know whether the victim was intoxicated at some point. It becomes a victim blame game."

Bill 243 closes the loophole and as long as prosecutors get the opportunity to argue that a person was too intoxicated to consent, they would still be treated as victims, as currently they are not, Tenorio added.

Carlina Charfauros, spokesperson for the OAG, said it would be difficult to provide the true number of cases uncharged, as it isn't tracked, but it is perhaps a handful or less.

However, other charges may apply in particular cases, which could bring the case into in the judicial system, she added.

Victim blaming

Jayne Flores, director of the Bureau of Women's Affairs and administrator of the Community Outreach Federal Programs Office, stated a person getting drunk, no matter the means, is no license for someone else to sexually assault them.

"Except that, according to current Guam law, it is," Flores said. "This sort of attitude is what the (Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence) and all of us are working to reduce and hopefully eliminate ... It is known as victim-blaming. You blame the victim for getting drunk, therefore the sexual assault that ensues is ... their fault ... We need to fix this now."

Deputy Attorney General Fred Nishihira delivered limited testimony, due to ongoing criminal cases, but stated that the OAG fully supports the bill.

Torres said Bill 243 represented months of research and collaboration with local advocates and organizations. In addition to Torres, the bill is sponsored by 11 other senators.