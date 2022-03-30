Lawmakers are one step closer to voting on a measure that would require government employees to submit to drug testing to retain re-employment rights if they resigned after an announcement of drug testing at their department.

Bill 123-36 would close a loophole that allows government employees to avoid drug testing in exchange for several days out of work, according to Sen. Tony Ada, a main sponsor to the bill.

"As you know, in the past, media reports were going around that employees were resigning to avoid drug testing and then using their re-employment rights to get their jobs back," Ada stated on the session floor Monday.

"The assumption is the illicit drug user would rather miss 30 days of work than to have the permanent loss of government employment," he added later.

The version of the bill in session Monday stated that any employee who resigns their position within 30 days of an announcement of government sponsored drug testing that would subject them to testing, must forfeit their re-employment credit privilege. In this version of the bill, the forfeiture applies regardless of whether the resigning employee takes the drug test.

The bill was amended from its original form to include recommendations from the Department of Administration, according to Ada.

While this meant forfeiture would apply as long as the resignation requirement was met, the bill would not bar government employees from re-employment, the senator added. However, an employees would have to apply as a new employees and compete with other applicants.

Speaker Therese Terlaje levied concerns with the wording.

She said it appeared that even if an employee planned to resign ahead, needed to resign due to illness or had any other reason to resign instead of just wanting to avoiding a drug test, that the bill would penalize them as well.

She offered amendments that brought the bill closer to its original language, which would submit employees to drug testing prior to resignation or forfeit re-employment rights.

The speaker said the original language made sense but the issue DOA highlighted was that it would allow anyone who tested positive to still keep their re-employment rights.

"We want to separate those who test positive under that situation and those who test negative. Those who test negative, we want to protect. We want to allow them to keep their re-employment rights. Because they're obviously not resigning because of drug-related reasons," Terlaje added.

One amendment from the speaker again made it so that the resigning employee must go through the drug test before resignation, but added that the employee must also pass it, or forfeit re-employment rights. Terlaje said she's hoping requiring employees to pass the drug test would address DOA's concerns.

The speaker also proffered an amendment that would require employees to pass a drug test upon re-employment.

Both amendments passed and Bill 123 was placed into third reading.