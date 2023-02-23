Sen. Jesse Lujan wants the Guam Department of Education to take ownership of its facilities at the school level with the introduction of Bill 48-37, which aims to hold the department accountable for reporting school inspections.

The bill would require the GDOE deputy superintendent for assessment and accountability to report all school inspections online on a government website to be developed by GDOE, as well as the school website, within 30 days of the inspection.

The bill allows the public to hold GDOE accountable by increasing transparency through the online postings – a right, Lujan said, parents deserve.

“Parents deserve to know the conditions of the schools their children are in,” Lujan stated in a news release.

Recently lawmakers were made aware that Simon Sanchez High School's sanitary permit was renewed – despite a rat infestation and no actual inspection being conducted – since the permit was initially issued.

That, coupled with poor past grades of school inspections conducted between 2019 and 2023, prompted Lujan to author the bill.

The 37th Guam Legislature came to a general consensus to hold GDOE accountable and responsible for the state of the public schools, according to Lujan.

“The intent of this legislation (is) to address these issues by mandating all and every school inspection conducted to be reported and posted on a central government website to be created and established for public viewing and tracking of all inspections, with reports, and the progress of each issue to be audited by the general public,” states Lujan's bill.

The public will be able to view permitting documents, grounds, building, ventilation, lighting, plumbing, water supply, hand-washing facilities, showers, toilet facilities, food protection, safety and existing facility reports.

Stakeholders will also be able to view the online reports by district, village and school to ensure that GDOE is taking the appropriate steps to safeguard the health and safety of public school children.

The bill would also require online reporting of GDOE-certified teachers to ensure that there is a certified teacher in every classroom, as teacher shortages are an endemic challenge faced nationwide, according to the senator.

“The education of our students is imperative to the success of Guam’s future. We should ensure that the circumstances surrounding such education are acceptable,” Lujan said.