In reaction to last year’s riots at local schools, Vice Speaker Telena Nelson has introduced a bill that would hold parents accountable if their children's actions harm people or property.

The bill goes one step further and includes those who incite or encourage violent or harmful actions.

Bill 310-35, the Parent Accountability Act of 2020, comes after repeated calls from education officials and school communities for tougher penalties on parents whose children pose a threat to the safety and welfare of other students, according to a press release from the vice speaker.

Last year, a fight at John F. Kennedy High School escalated into a riot. There was a threat of a weapon at Southern and George Washington High Schools. There also was a fight that turned into a riot at Tiyan High School, another fight at Okkodo High School, and a potential weapon was confiscated at Jose Rios Middle School.

In some of the incidents, some students were sent to the hospital, other students were expelled or suspended, and in all cases instructional time was lost as school officials had to institute procedures to ensure campus safety.

Nelson met with school and education officials following the riots. According to her press release, school administrators support the idea of holding parents and guardians more accountable for their children's actions.

On Friday, a trio of teen boys were taken into custody, for allegedly assaulting a teen at a bus stop in Dededo. The attack was captured on cellphone video. In the video, which circulated widely, bystanders can be heard encouraging the three boys as they beat and kicked the victim.

The measure proposes:

• Holding parents and guardians liable for the cost of damages to property, persons, village, school district, religious or charitable organization, municipal corporation, or association — this also includes shoplifting and personal injury attributed to the willful, malicious act, in addition to mandating family counseling.

• Bystanders who initiate, instigate, or incite malicious acts may be dually charged with guilt established by complicity. They will also be fined $1,000 per offense or mandated to attend family counseling.

• Empower minor victims of harmful actions by allowing victims of malicious acts, or their parents or guardians, to initiate civil action for the purpose of receiving compensation of at least $1,000 per offense up to $5,000 in addition to all associated medical bills.

• Contact or retaliation by the aggressor or bystanders would be recognized as an additional offense and may be fined $1,000 per attempt with the victim given the option to obtain a restraining order.

"For parents, it is a given they do their absolute best to raise their children to not only be good citizens, but also virtuous individuals," Nelson said in a press release. "It saddens me that we have to craft a bill that holds parents accountable for the actions of their children, but our children are at risk."

Nelson, who is also chairperson of the Committee on Education said, "Our children are no longer being raised with the values our grandparents instilled in us, values of compassion, empathy and support of everyone in our community.

"With this change in our society and culture, we now question the absence of discipline and guidance that our children need," she added.

The bill is cosponsored by Sen. Amanda Shelton.

Nelson said, “We are accountable for our children’s actions. It is our duty to raise our children with love, faith and compassion.”