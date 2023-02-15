Bill aims to speed procurement for critical projects

Sen. Sabina Perez and several other lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan measure aimed at mitigating protest delays for critical projects.

Bill 36-37 would create a new category called "critical procurement contracts."

These contracts would be considered integral to the timing or completion of major public infrastructure. According to the measure, they are likely to exceed $5 million in costs and have funding, labor availability or other resources that are restricted, or can be restricted, to the detriment of the procuring agency or other entities with a stake in the project.

The government's procuring agency is to designate a contract as a critical procurement contract at solicitation, or upon a protest, with the designation ratified by the governor no later than one week after the contract is awarded.

Bill 36 states that protests serve an invaluable role in the procurement process and may highlight gaps in law that can initiate reforms, but the current protest process often leads to lengthy delays, especially in critical multimillion-dollar capital improvement projects.

"In some cases, protests can lead to the inability for government agencies to undergo needed capital improvements, to expend funds within required grant deadlines, or can lead to their inability to secure the best possible procurement costs to the people of Guam," the bill added.

Under Bill 36, a protest on a critical procurement contract may be resolved by a procuring agency in accordance with current law. And as with any other protest, that decision can be appealed at the Office of Public Accountability.

However, no stay will be brought on an awarded critical procurement contract unless ordered by the public auditor. The public auditor is also charged with expediting the administrative review of an appeal in accordance to rules to be promulgated and adopted within six months after Bill 36 becomes law.

If the case then goes to court, unless there are cases that the court considers to be more important, the case will take precedence over all cases on the docket and shall be assigned for hearing and trial, or argument, at the earliest practicable date, according to Bill 36.

The measure is co-sponsored by Sens. Chris Barnett, Roy Quinata, Joanne Brown, William Parkinson, Jesse Lujan and Joe San Agustin.

GPA setbacks

Recently, the Guam Power Authority has been talking about seeking legislative changes to the procurement process, after it suffered setbacks on its Phase III renewable energy project.

This project was intended to use U.S. Navy properties and was supposed to be the first of the utility-scale projects to incorporate battery technology that could power the island at night with stored solar energy.

The project was protested, however, which took two years to resolve, ultimately after reaching the Superior Court of Guam.

The case was decided in favor of the government, but by then the Navy withdrew authorization for use of properties for the renewable facilities due to a need to site military assets. As a result, the power utility had to cancel the Phase III bid.

The Guam Daily Post asked Perez's office how Bill 36 came about and whether the senator had spoken directly with GPA about its protest issues, but responses were pending as of press time.