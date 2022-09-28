Bill allowing cannabis edibles set for vote

Senators will be voting on whether to allow local companies to manufacture products that have infusions of cannabis and cannabis compounds.

Bill 333-36, the measure that would authorize an edible and topical component to local adult-use and medical cannabis industries, was moved during Tuesday's legislative deliberations to the third reading file to be voted upon.

The legislation was among the potential items to be discussed in this month's session, and lawmakers were able to debate the bill Tuesday afternoon.

"The cannabis industry is well underway. Just (Monday), the Cannabis Control Board approved the Responsible Official licenses for two potential cannabis businesses on island. There's still a few more steps to go for those businesses to become fully licensed cannabis businesses, but this is a huge step toward making a cannabis industry on Guam a reality. A major part of a cannabis industry is the sale of edibles," Sen. Clynton Ridgell, the bill's main sponsor, said as he opened discussion on the measure.

"Edibles are important, not only for the industry, but they're also important because they offer another means of consumption, especially for people who do not want to inhale smoke. Especially for medicinal patients," Ridgell added.

The Guam Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act refers to its federal counterpart, which doesn't recognize cannabis compounds as approved food additives. Bill 333 was created to amend the law and authorize the sale of cannabis-infused products.

The bill exempts cannabis-infused products and cannabis products from being considered "adulterated" based solely on their cannabis content.

Sen. Joanne Brown wanted to know what protections are available to restrict minors from consuming cannabis, referring to a story reported by local media including The Guam Daily Post about a child being made to consume an item infused with cannabis.

Ridgell said among the first restrictions is preventing minors from entering establishments selling cannabis.

"The unfortunate incident that my colleague raised is an example of a cannabis edible that was not sold legally, ... In addition that was an edible, ... From the article that I read, it was a gummy. Currently, gummies aren't allowed to be sold in stores, gummies that contain THC," Ridgell said.

THC is the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

"So, some of the safeguards are the regulation of this industry. Safeguards are having an industry where there are retail establishments that are not only selling these products, but are also educating consumers about these products, ... The street dealer is not educating you on what's in the gummy," Ridgell added.

The restrictions are concurrent with restrictions on smoking and alcohol consumption. Individuals have to be 21 years or older to set foot in a cannabis retail establishment and consume cannabis, Ridgell said.

Lawmakers continue to proceed with session. Another measure from Ridgell now set for voting is Bill 191-36, legislation to allow wild deer to be taken and harbored as livestock.