Bill allowing cannabis-infused food, 6 others now law

Seven bills became law Wednesday, including a measure that allows cannabis-infused food products to be sold to consumers on Guam.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the bill, now known as Public Law 36-110, is one effort to update statutes in order to align with current policy and help establish a cannabis industry on island. She also stated additional changes in law or regulations are still "necessary" to address other obstacles, such as the lack of a testing facility on Guam.

No cannabis or cannabis products can be sold without being tested for potency and safety by a testing facility licensed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, per Guam's rules and regulations, and no applications to be Guam's first cannabis laboratory have been submitted so far.

"This bill furthers the effort to operationalize the intent of the (Guam Cannabis Industry Act), by removing legal impediments in the Guam Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act to the sale of products solely on the basis of cannabis content, providing for the regulated sale of cannabis edibles," Leon Guerrero wrote in her enactment letter.

"Additional revisions to Guam law or regulations will be necessary to address other obstacles, including the lack of testing facilities, and we look forward to working with the Legislature and the Cannabis Control Board to resolve this issue," the governor added.

Another measure to become law Wednesday was Bill 284-36, now known as Public Law 36-115. This measure lapsed into law instead of being enacted through the governor's signature. Leon Guerrero said her administration supported the general intent of the bill, but the measure sought to amend both existing law and regulation. The latter could have been "properly accomplished" through formal rule-making by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, the governor said.

"Once the Legislature has delegated rule-making authority to an agency - such as GEPA - in this case, it must abide by that delegation and not interfere with agency rule-making until altered or revoked by law," Leon Guerrero wrote.

"Accordingly, I direct GEPA to begin the formal rule-making process to perfect the amendment sought in Substitute Bill 284-36. This will ensure the rule will survive possible challenges to its validity and, ultimately, best achieve the agency’s mission to prevent pollution from degrading our island’s environment," she added.

Bills now law

Bill 278-36, now P.L. 36-114: Places proceeds of Chamorro Land Trust Commission submerged land license agreements into the Survey and Infrastructure Fund.

Bill 284-36, now P.L. 36-115: Promotes recycling and zero waste initiatives.

Bill 309-36, now P.L. 36-113: Ensures complainants to the Guam Board of Medical Examiners are promptly informed of board actions and decisions.

Bill 303-36, now P.L. 36-109: Designates a portion of Route 4 as "Seven Heroes of Malesso' Highway."

Bill 259-36, now P.L. 36-111: Establishes a new qualifying certificate for elderly residential living housing.

Bill 191-36, now P.L. 36-112: Allows wild deer to be taken as livestock.

Bill 333-36, now P.L. 36-110: Allows cannabis-infused food products and cosmetics.