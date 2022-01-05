Bill allows officers to leave medical exams when safe

Sen. Jim Moylan is proposing to free up more police officers for patrol by potentially limiting their time guarding individuals they bring to be seen by medical professionals.

Under current Guam law, when a peace officer brings a resident to the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center or a hospital's emergency room, they must remain with the resident and clinical staff until the completion of the exam, new legislation authored by Moylan finds.

"The officer also has a responsibility to determine through probable cause if they believe that the person is a danger to self, a danger to others or gravely disabled because of a mental illness, of which is the case, they have the statutory authority to use reasonable force to restrain or detain the individual if that need arises," the measure states.

Bill 238-36, introduced Monday, would allow for peace officers to leave medical exams when "through probable cause" they determine the resident being checked is not a threat. A "peer support volunteer" who is trained to handle these cases can take over for the officer in these instances to monitor patients or clients.